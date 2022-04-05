Crown One Day Volume Reaches $2,105.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,954.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00809224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00211241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,404,247 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

