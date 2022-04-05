CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Down 3.8%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 63,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 137,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.88.
CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CURR)
