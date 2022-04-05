CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $112.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. 268,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,971. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

