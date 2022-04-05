CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $174.28 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.