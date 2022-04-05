Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

