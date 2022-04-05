Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.95.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.