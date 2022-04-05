D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

