D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 436,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,208. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.88. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

