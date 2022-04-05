D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,542 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.91. 105,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,865. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -320.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

