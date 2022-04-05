D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.