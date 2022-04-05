D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. 107,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,695. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

