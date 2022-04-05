D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.56. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.89. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $176.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.