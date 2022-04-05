D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.86. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.84. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.