D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. 201,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

