D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,191. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.