D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.40.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

