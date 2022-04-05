D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,535 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,630. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

