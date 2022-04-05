D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 977,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.