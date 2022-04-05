D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,828,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. 136,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

