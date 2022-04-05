D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.04. 140,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

