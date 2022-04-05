D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.78. 472,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

