D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 244 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,016. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

