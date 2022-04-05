D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.69. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 106 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

