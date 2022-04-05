D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $76.66. 2,866,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.