D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $250.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28), with a volume of 98791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.38).

A number of research firms have issued reports on D4T4. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £100.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.72.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,229.51).

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.