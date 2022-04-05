D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $250.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28), with a volume of 98791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.38).
A number of research firms have issued reports on D4T4. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The firm has a market cap of £100.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.72.
About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
