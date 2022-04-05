Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 477,679 shares.The stock last traded at $95.53 and had previously closed at $97.62.

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $8,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 154.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 53.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

