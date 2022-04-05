Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 37,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,806,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $8,742,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 56.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

