Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

