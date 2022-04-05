DAO Maker Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $190.92 million and $12.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00005855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,006 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

