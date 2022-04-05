Darden Restaurants, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

