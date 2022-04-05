Datamine (DAM) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Datamine (DAM) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $241,466.10 and $3.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00304683 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004636 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $760.26 or 0.01652608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,151,336 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

