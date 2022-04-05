Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.20 ($129.89).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €46.29 ($50.87) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

