Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,655. The company has a market cap of $859.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

