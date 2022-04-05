Desjardins Comments on Dollarama Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

Dollarama stock opened at C$72.29 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.22 and a 12 month high of C$73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.49. The company has a market cap of C$21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

