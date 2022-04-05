Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.99.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.
Illumina Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
