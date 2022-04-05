Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

