Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $40,454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,451,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,040,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

