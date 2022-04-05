Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,163 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

