Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

