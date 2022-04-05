Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $519.51 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.97 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.12 and a 200 day moving average of $576.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.57.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.