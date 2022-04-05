Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after buying an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after buying an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $134.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

