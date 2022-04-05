Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.93 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 113.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

