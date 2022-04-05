Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $923,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

