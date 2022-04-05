Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,376,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,322,000 after acquiring an additional 641,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

