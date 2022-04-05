Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $25,661,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.10.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.86 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

