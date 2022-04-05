Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

