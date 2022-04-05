Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

