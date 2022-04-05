Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

