Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

