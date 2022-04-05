Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

