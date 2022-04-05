Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PACCAR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

