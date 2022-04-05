Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

